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Jabbed Pilot Issues Warning: Bioweapons Serious Risk for Pilots and Passengers
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414 views • January 14, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
Until the last six months, Greg Pierson was a pilot with a major airline. He received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last August. He went home after the shot, went to bed, and woke up fifteen hours later with his heart pounding at 180 beats per minute. He went into the ER, where they diagnosed him with atrial fibrillation. The doctors got Greg stabilized and his heart rate under control, but he hasn’t been able to fly since and now has to live on disability. Greg Pierson joins us to discuss.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsj2kt-jabbed-pilot-issues-warning-bioweapons-serious-risk-for-pilots-and-passenge.html
Until the last six months, Greg Pierson was a pilot with a major airline. He received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last August. He went home after the shot, went to bed, and woke up fifteen hours later with his heart pounding at 180 beats per minute. He went into the ER, where they diagnosed him with atrial fibrillation. The doctors got Greg stabilized and his heart rate under control, but he hasn’t been able to fly since and now has to live on disability. Greg Pierson joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsj2kt-jabbed-pilot-issues-warning-bioweapons-serious-risk-for-pilots-and-passenge.html
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