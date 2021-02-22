James Clapper or Ryan Dark White? Lin Wood Interrogation 3, Dirty Tricks Squad, Hacking and Planting Evidence, Judges, Political Rivals.

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The dirt in DC is much bigger than just our elected corrupted officials. It involves the corrupted organizations put in place by the government, and also by those whose purpose is to corrupt the nation. He explains a little of those groups and persons responsible.
Link To Lin Wood Transcript
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fk1qlm0ja2syywm/FULL%20Transcript%20of%20Whistleblower%20Interview.pdf?dl=0