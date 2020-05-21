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Does Covid-19 Mark the Death of Cash?
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15 views • May 21, 2020
In all the hype about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many of you may have overlooked the most significant--and arguably most likely--direction in which the world is now heading. This video examines the Mark of the Beast prophecy of Revelation 13 in relation to the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade, and how the coronavirus pandemic is pushing that system even more quickly than before.
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) मानव माइक्रो चिप क्या है? | WHAT IS HUMAN MICRO CHIPPING.by AskiGuru Hindi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/d... Сryptocurrency bank presentation. Blockchain technology promo video. by Video production agency VZ Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.businessinsider.com/why-c... FAIR USE https://www.paymentssource.com/news/c... FAIR USE https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/julyau... FAIR USE https://www.businessinsider.com/cash-... FAIR USE https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020... FAIR USE How coronavirus could lead to digital exclusion in a cashless society by The Fintech Times https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coron... FAIR USE WHO declare COVID-19 a Pandemic by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/elect... FAIR USE https://www.theguardian.com/money/202... FAIR USE SBI Mumbai LHO by Manjulkumar https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... https://www.financialexpress.com/mone... FAIR USE How do Europeans pay? by European Central Bank Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.theadvocates.org/2020/03/... FAIR USE EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE SURVEILLANCE by #ANONYMOUS #OpBigBrother Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China to roll out digital currency tests by RT America FAIR USE 4K People Walking - NO COPYRIGHT, Stock Footage For Free by Cinesim Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Traffic Surveillance System in Highway Stock Footage Video 100% Royalty free 1010301539 Shutterst by RO Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by 中国新闻网 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) TV STATIC HD (Free Stock Footage) by Chris Giliberto Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Best Green Screen Gun by Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus: Chinese drones warn people to wear masks - BBCURDU by BBC News اردو Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067... FAIR USE https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/... FAIR USE https://time.com/5735411/china-survei... FAIR USE http://www.ubudwritersfestival.com/va... FAIR USE Corona Virus COVID-19 X-ray Animation Background Video , Copyright free || Created By J Magix by J Magix Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.theguardian.com/world/202... FAIR USE Cognitive Science and Artificial Intelligence (Bachelor) - Tilburg University by TilburgUniversity Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Full Shot And Close-up Footage Of A Flying Drone Machine by Jonatas Nascimento from Pexels PUBD Portrait Of A Standing Woman Using A Cellphone by cottonbro How can the Coronavirus pandemic end? by by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Metamorphosis by Myuu | https://soundcloud.com/myuu Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-meas... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Sirius by MAITTRE | https://www.youtube.com/c/maittreoffi... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) मानव माइक्रो चिप क्या है? | WHAT IS HUMAN MICRO CHIPPING.by AskiGuru Hindi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/d... Сryptocurrency bank presentation. Blockchain technology promo video. by Video production agency VZ Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.businessinsider.com/why-c... FAIR USE https://www.paymentssource.com/news/c... FAIR USE https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/julyau... FAIR USE https://www.businessinsider.com/cash-... FAIR USE https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020... FAIR USE How coronavirus could lead to digital exclusion in a cashless society by The Fintech Times https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coron... FAIR USE WHO declare COVID-19 a Pandemic by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/elect... FAIR USE https://www.theguardian.com/money/202... FAIR USE SBI Mumbai LHO by Manjulkumar https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... https://www.financialexpress.com/mone... FAIR USE How do Europeans pay? by European Central Bank Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.theadvocates.org/2020/03/... FAIR USE EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE SURVEILLANCE by #ANONYMOUS #OpBigBrother Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China to roll out digital currency tests by RT America FAIR USE 4K People Walking - NO COPYRIGHT, Stock Footage For Free by Cinesim Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Traffic Surveillance System in Highway Stock Footage Video 100% Royalty free 1010301539 Shutterst by RO Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by 中国新闻网 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) TV STATIC HD (Free Stock Footage) by Chris Giliberto Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Best Green Screen Gun by Serhat Kıyar by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Coronavirus: Chinese drones warn people to wear masks - BBCURDU by BBC News اردو Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067... FAIR USE https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/... FAIR USE https://time.com/5735411/china-survei... FAIR USE http://www.ubudwritersfestival.com/va... FAIR USE Corona Virus COVID-19 X-ray Animation Background Video , Copyright free || Created By J Magix by J Magix Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.theguardian.com/world/202... FAIR USE Cognitive Science and Artificial Intelligence (Bachelor) - Tilburg University by TilburgUniversity Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Full Shot And Close-up Footage Of A Flying Drone Machine by Jonatas Nascimento from Pexels PUBD Portrait Of A Standing Woman Using A Cellphone by cottonbro How can the Coronavirus pandemic end? by by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Metamorphosis by Myuu | https://soundcloud.com/myuu Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Lost World by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-meas... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Sirius by MAITTRE | https://www.youtube.com/c/maittreoffi... Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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