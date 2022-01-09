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MY GOD WHAT HAVE THEY DONE? 9 HOURS OLD AND HOLDING HIS HEAD UP?
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641 views • January 09, 2022
What is in the vaccines that is causing this? This is not normal and there are many of these stories from around the world. These children are not the same as you and I. Look at him. Look at his eyes. There is a difference. Only time will tell what has been done. Source: Truth Videos 1984. More videos from across the net:
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1x3YZn6FXxLE/
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