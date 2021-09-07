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I demand an apology. When we said Hydroxychloroquine works we were ridiculed.
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25 views • September 07, 2021
I demand an apology. When we said Hydroxychloroquine works we were ridiculed. Now studies are coming out saying it works. What about hundreds of thousands that have died and are still dying. Take care of your family. Visit frontlinemds.com for prevention and treatment. Twitter is now shadow banning this video after 300,000 hits. Don’t stop sharing. We need to fight back. Share my telegram page to keep you updated.
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