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The Aramaic Prayer
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103 views • January 11, 2021
A song created by Joanne Louise Griffiths from the inspirational
'Aramaic Christian Prayer For The New Age' written by Joseph Gregory Hallett.
The music has been tuned to 432hz for maximum healing and restorative effect.
This channel is not monetised so any donations would be greatly appreciated. please go to:
https://www.paypal.me/jologriffiths
if this link does not work please use email
[email protected]
Many thanks
The mp3 can be downloaded from www.joannelouisegriffiths.com and also from www.kingjohnthethird.uk. Links below.
Released 13 September 2020
©Joseph Gregory Hallett 2019
©Joanne Louise Griffiths 2020
https://www.joannelouisegriffiths.com (digital download donation)
https://joannelouise.bandcamp.com
https://twitter.com/sisterjolo
https://kingjohnthethird.uk (digital download donation)
https://www.youtube.com/KingofUK
https://twitter.com/KingJohnUK
Facebook.com/groups/KingsPatriots/
https://www.facebook.com/JosephGregor...
'Aramaic Christian Prayer For The New Age' written by Joseph Gregory Hallett.
The music has been tuned to 432hz for maximum healing and restorative effect.
This channel is not monetised so any donations would be greatly appreciated. please go to:
https://www.paypal.me/jologriffiths
if this link does not work please use email
[email protected]
Many thanks
The mp3 can be downloaded from www.joannelouisegriffiths.com and also from www.kingjohnthethird.uk. Links below.
Released 13 September 2020
©Joseph Gregory Hallett 2019
©Joanne Louise Griffiths 2020
https://www.joannelouisegriffiths.com (digital download donation)
https://joannelouise.bandcamp.com
https://twitter.com/sisterjolo
https://kingjohnthethird.uk (digital download donation)
https://www.youtube.com/KingofUK
https://twitter.com/KingJohnUK
Facebook.com/groups/KingsPatriots/
https://www.facebook.com/JosephGregor...
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