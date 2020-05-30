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THE LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN THYATIRA - THE CORRUPT CHURCH
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12 views • May 30, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 2:18-29. This is the longest letter and it is the most difficult. We know less about Thyatira than the other cities. It is south and east of Pergamum at a distance of 40 miles. It was famous for its trade. There were many trade unions in Thyatira. Each one of these was for a particular trade. These trade unions had a relationship with the worship of the gods. This caused real problems for the Christians. They had to belong to the union in order to get work in their trade. Jesus describes himself as the Son of God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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