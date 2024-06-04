I'm sharing this from 'Ask the Inspector.

The seizure of Scott Ritter’s passport is just the latest tactic employed by the U.S. State Department designed to muzzle him about Russia. The State Department organized and funded the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, which has labeled him an “information terrorist,” and remains silent while he and other U.S. citizens are marked for death by Ukrainian intelligence. Join Scott and Jeff tonight at 8 PM ET to discuss the Biden administration’s war on truth.

❗️US State Department forced Scott Ritter off plane headed to Russia and confiscated his passport

“As I was boarding my flight out of New York I was pulled aside by three CBP officers, who seized my passport. When asked why, they said orders of the State Department. No further information was provided. My bags were removed from the flight, and I was escorted out of the airport,” the former US Marine intelligence officer told Sputnik.

Ritter was slated to participate in the annual St.Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest speaker.

If Scott Ritter is not subject to restrictions on traveling abroad, then this is a definite manifestation of a campaign to prevent US citizens from establishing contacts with the Russian Federation, said Dmitry Peskov.









