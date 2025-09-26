Michael Rectenwald: Disentangling the Zionist Lobby Through AZAPAC

Michael Rectenwald discusses his newly founded Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) which exists to end America’s political, financial, and military entanglement with Israel. He explains what has gone wrong with Zionist influence, how its mask has come off under the Trump administration, the attack on civil liberties, the devastation of Gaza, and more. He also gives an update on where we're at with the globalist project for a technocratic world state.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Michael Rectenwald https://www.michaelrectenwald.com

AZAPAC https://www.aza-pac.com

Substack https://mrectenwald.substack.com

X https://x.com/RecTheRegime





About Michael Rectenwald

Dr. Michael Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023).





Michael was a distinguished fellow at Hillsdale College and a Professor of Liberal Studies and Global Liberal Studies at NYU. He also taught at Duke University, North Carolina Central University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Case Western Reserve University. His scholarly and academic essays have appeared in The Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics, Academic Questions, Endeavour, The British Journal for the History of Science, College Composition and Communication, International Philosophical Quarterly, the De Gruyter anthologies Organized Secularism in the United States and Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age, and the Cambridge University Press anthology George Eliot in Context, among others (see the Academic Scholarship page). He holds a Ph.D. in Literary and Cultural Studies from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master's in English Literature from Case Western Reserve University, and a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh. (See his C.V. for details.)





Michael’s writing for general audiences has appeared on a wide variety of outlets. Michael has appeared on major network political talk shows, on syndicated radio shows, on The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders series, and on numerous podcasts. Professor Michael Rectenwald has spoken to audiences large and small in many venues.





A former Marxist, Professor Rectenwald is a champion of liberty and opposes all forms of totalitarianism and political authoritarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice,” fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)