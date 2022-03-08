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Silent War Ep. 6175: Ukraine Recruits Antifa, Vax Genocide Fallout, US Bio Labs @ Russia. Gas Soars
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194 views • March 08, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Testing Near Russian Border.
Foreign Volunteer Fighters Arrive In Ukraine From All Over The World.
Over 3,000 Americans Have Applied to Join the Ukrainian Military.
White House Says It's Working With Poland To Get Jets To Ukraine - Warsaw Responds: "Fake News".
UFC Star Says He Won't Fight 'These Wars For These Politicians'.
Gas Prices Hit New All-Time US Record at $4.11 per Gallon — THANK YOU JOE BIDEN!
American Truck Convoy Encircles DC on Capital Beltway During First Day of Protests.
Documents Reveal Hundreds of Media Companies Including Conservative Media were Paid by Federal Government to Promote the COVID-19 Vaccines.
Orange County Athletes Who Plan to Participate in Sports This Year Must Have Electrocardiogram Test… Why Is That?
“Constitutionally Illegal”: Oregon Legislature Passes Bill Declaring “Racism” a “Public Health Crisis;” Measure Will Allocate Millions of Dollars to “Serve Specific Populations Based on Race”.
Florida Department of Health to Recommend Against Covid Vax For Healthy Children.
Idaho House Votes to Ban Vaccine Passports.
“Should Be Ashamed of Themselves” – Arizona Republicans Get Caught – Rebuke Trump and Change Rules on Precinct Committeemen (VIDEO).
All of this, and more.
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Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Testing Near Russian Border.
Foreign Volunteer Fighters Arrive In Ukraine From All Over The World.
Over 3,000 Americans Have Applied to Join the Ukrainian Military.
White House Says It's Working With Poland To Get Jets To Ukraine - Warsaw Responds: "Fake News".
UFC Star Says He Won't Fight 'These Wars For These Politicians'.
Gas Prices Hit New All-Time US Record at $4.11 per Gallon — THANK YOU JOE BIDEN!
American Truck Convoy Encircles DC on Capital Beltway During First Day of Protests.
Documents Reveal Hundreds of Media Companies Including Conservative Media were Paid by Federal Government to Promote the COVID-19 Vaccines.
Orange County Athletes Who Plan to Participate in Sports This Year Must Have Electrocardiogram Test… Why Is That?
“Constitutionally Illegal”: Oregon Legislature Passes Bill Declaring “Racism” a “Public Health Crisis;” Measure Will Allocate Millions of Dollars to “Serve Specific Populations Based on Race”.
Florida Department of Health to Recommend Against Covid Vax For Healthy Children.
Idaho House Votes to Ban Vaccine Passports.
“Should Be Ashamed of Themselves” – Arizona Republicans Get Caught – Rebuke Trump and Change Rules on Precinct Committeemen (VIDEO).
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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