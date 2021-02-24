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Illegal Aliens, Government and US Citizens
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70 views • February 24, 2021
There has been a lot of talk from #46 Biden and his administration of doing away with ICE, the Border Patrol. Opening the borders. Letting Illegal Aliens in with no checks. Meanwhile US Citizens will have to put up with the TSA for domestic flights. ID’s body scans, luggage and body searches. WTF?
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