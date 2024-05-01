RT News May 1, 2024 6AM GMT

May 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Benajamin Netanyahu announces a ground invasion into Rafah will go ahead with or without a peace deal with Hamas. That's as foreign doctors share stories of children in Gaza being deliberately targeted by Israeli snipers. New York police breach Columbia university with pro-Palestine protesters barricaded inside, as scuffles and arrests take place near the Ivy league institution. Libyan anti-NATO activists plan to bring Denmark to court over civilian casualties caused by the 2011 bombing campaign in a landmark legal case.
