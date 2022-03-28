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Roots of the Kingdom - Book Trailer
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93 views • March 28, 2022
Roots of the Kingdom - available in May 2022 - visit glennlmarx.com to learn more. The violence we experience on Earth cannot be gleaned by simply observing contemporary happenings. Author Glenn L. Marx divulges the unseen realm to widen our worldview and our understanding of God’s benevolent character. When this narrative is left untold, the residue of past sinister events causes doubts about God's love for humans. Be inspired by gaining perception into our ancient beginnings. Knowing our spiritual roots builds a rock-solid restoration and renewal in our hearts.
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