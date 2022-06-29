The Significance of Illusion

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People are rejoicing over the recent Supreme Court opinion in Planned Parenthood versus Casey which “overturned” Roe versus Wade. But, don’t celebrate just yet. In this episode of The Liberty Belles, Lynne and Suzanne discuss the recent opinion by the Supreme Court and why this opinion does NOT stop the murder of babies in the womb – the opinion stated that abortion is not a federal issue. It returned the authority to the States where it has always belonged. The opinion in Roe usurped State authority and God’s commandment. Moreover, the Belles discuss the hyperbole coming out of the various news organizations and globalist organizations.
Warning! The content contained in this Liberty Belles episode is inappropriate for children under the age of 18.
Sources:
https://rootforamerica.com/the-perfect-roe-vs-wade-ruling-by-supreme-court-will-lead-to-perfect-solution-for-americas-divide-divorce-american-style/
https://messaging-custom-newsletters.nytimes.com/template/oakv2?campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20220625&instance_id=65038&nl=the-morning&productCode=NN®i_id=136756181&segment_id=96793&te=1&uri=nyt%3A%2F%2Fnewsletter%2F945b606a-bafe-53d8-a6c6-3ba64b52cda0&user_id=2f1df56edb5f5d9c1df2e5f0153eeb3c
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/24/roe-decision-colleges-pregnant-students-00042246
https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/what-the-roe-v-wade-reversal-means-for-educators-schools-and-students/2022/06
https://www.aamc.org/news-insights/how-repeal-roe-v-wade-will-affect-training-abortion-and-reproductive-health
https://www.cms.gov/newsroom
https://www.un.org/en/chronicle/article/sexual-and-reproductive-health-and-rights-cornerstone-sustainable-development
https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/06/1121312
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/06/24/fact-sheet-president-biden-announces-actions-in-light-of-todays-supreme-court-decision-on-dobbs-v-jackson-womens-health-organization/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/06/24/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-supreme-court-decision-to-overturn-roe-v-wade/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/10/21/health-202-funding-planned-parenthood-went-up-yes-up-during-trump-administration/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/planned-parenthood-continues-to-get-more-than-600-million-dollars-a-year-from-federal-government/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/acting-president-of-planned-parenthood-its-heartless-to-ban-the-murder-of-american-babies-during-pandemic/
https://www.independentsentinel.com/constitutional-attorneys-brilliant-stunning-explanation-of-dobbs/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-thomas-supreme-court-should-reconsider-rulings-on-same-sex-marriage-contraception_4556071.html
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/abortion/
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/supreme-court/
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/equal-protection-clause/