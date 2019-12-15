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Melchizedek Part 1
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13 views • December 15, 2019
This is a short bible study on Melchizedek. I have shared a few verses that reveal the similarities between Melchizedek and Christ Jesus. When we look into the word of God we are really looking into the Lord to know Him more.
To be saved and to start a relationship with Jesus Christ, simply believe in Jesus Christ and that His death on the cross was sufficient payment for your sins. John 3:16, Rom 3:21-22, Rom 10:9-10
To be saved and to start a relationship with Jesus Christ, simply believe in Jesus Christ and that His death on the cross was sufficient payment for your sins. John 3:16, Rom 3:21-22, Rom 10:9-10
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