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The 1968 Submarine disappearances | Part 2: The Minerve
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0 view • May 06, 2021
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In 1968, four submarines disappeared under mysterious circumstances. In part one of this four part video series, we covered the Israeli sub INS Dakar. In part two, we will dig into the French submarine Minerve, which went missing only four days after the INS Dakar.
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local
In 1968, four submarines disappeared under mysterious circumstances. In part one of this four part video series, we covered the Israeli sub INS Dakar. In part two, we will dig into the French submarine Minerve, which went missing only four days after the INS Dakar.
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