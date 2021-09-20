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Why are wealthy business owners investing in solar?
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52 views • September 20, 2021
Solar is the future, and the future has arrived. If you don't travel around as much as I do, you might not realize that many communities are already 50-100% solar. Did you know that solar is now required in many places?
It's time to get serious about solar and explore your options.
Financing is available with flexible terms and historically low-interest rates, but that won't last forever. With all of the uncertainty in the world today, there's no guarantee that you will be able to qualify for this project a year or two from now. You better get solar in place before everything falls apart.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
Are you a prepper? If you want to be fully prepared for emergencies and natural disasters, you need to install a solar system on your roof (or a ground mount) with a battery backup generator.
For more homeowner information, or to get a free estimate, visit my website and fill out the contact form. Let's start the discussion and see how it goes.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
It's time to get serious about solar and explore your options.
Financing is available with flexible terms and historically low-interest rates, but that won't last forever. With all of the uncertainty in the world today, there's no guarantee that you will be able to qualify for this project a year or two from now. You better get solar in place before everything falls apart.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
Are you a prepper? If you want to be fully prepared for emergencies and natural disasters, you need to install a solar system on your roof (or a ground mount) with a battery backup generator.
For more homeowner information, or to get a free estimate, visit my website and fill out the contact form. Let's start the discussion and see how it goes.
www.powur.com/michael.miller
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