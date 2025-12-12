The Buildings That PROVE the Tartarian Mud Flood Happened

Across dozens of cities, on every continent, the same architectural anomaly keeps appearing:

entire floors buried below street level — windows underground, doors that lead into dirt, and foundations far deeper than any official blueprint ever mentions.

According to modern history, these buildings were “always like that.”

But the photos, construction records, and excavation reports say something very different.

In this investigation, we examine the structures many researchers now connect to the Tartarian Mud Flood, and the physical evidence that suggests these buildings were not designed to be half-buried — they were covered suddenly, long after they were built.

Inside this video, we uncover:

🔹 Submerged windows and doorways dating to the 1700s–1800s

🔹 Staircases that descend into former ground levels

🔹 “Basements” that were clearly once full floors

🔹 Street elevations raised without explanation

🔹 Renovation reports admitting floors were excavated and removed

🔹 Identical mud flood signatures in Europe, America, and Asia

Piece by piece, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

These buildings weren’t constructed underground — they were buried.

And the question is no longer if the mud flood happened…

but why the world rewrote its history afterward.





Tartaria Uncovered investigates a St. Petersburg bathhouse, revealing construction anomalies. Analysis of archival photos and blueprints uncovers hidden chambers and impossible engineering feats. The investigation expands globally, revealing similar architectural oddities across continents.





