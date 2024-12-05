Lighthouses Prove Flat Earth

.... it is as simple as that.... don't let your brain, or anyone else, tell you differently.

Mike Adams won't be able to comprehend or understand the actual real science that 100% backs up the headline statement of fact here. That's because this is real empirical scientific evidence... it's observable, it's testable, and it's repeatable.... anyone can get in a boat and go 120 miles out, and still see the light from the lighthouse.... a light that's supposed to be impossible to see, on a globe earth.

This is actual real scientific evidence. It's time to start questioning those that scoff at real science in favor of pseudoscience. No one should put up with this. Make these influencer types aware of their errors, and demand they put in the due diligence their audiences deserve.... get them on the right track.

The evidence is crystal clear, the proof is everywhere, there is no denying it, there is no debate, there is no argument, it is a proven fact, 100% so, and just because you do not know that, doesn't mean it's not true, it most certainly is true, it is absolutely true, and if you look into it seriously, you will find that out.

And just a reminder of a major, often overlooked point, here.... this is not about the shape of the earth....it's about the lie.