EPOCH TV | Israel–Hamas War Breaks Narratives on Hate Speech

EPOCH Times | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Israel–Hamas War Breaks Narratives on Hate Speech
The recent Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel are breaking the narratives on extremism and antisemitism. Democrat socialist groups and other far-left organizations that were once praised by the establishment are now being criticized for openly supporting terrorism, and for expressing open antisemitism. The shift is changing some of the prevailing narratives used to justify censorship, and are now presenting a different picture of political divides. We'll discuss all this and more in this episode of Crossroads.
