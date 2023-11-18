AM I READY FOR THE RAPTURE The Coming of the Lord Series Part 3 (Full Sermon) Guillermo Maldonado

Apostle Guillermo Maldonado





Nov 14, 2023





FACE TO FACE WITH GOD (DEVOCIONAL)

https://shop.kingjesus.org/products/face-to-face-with-god-devotional





Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2zFT4lk





Have a prayer request? http://erj.life/2htBoOD

Call Center: 305 - 382 - 3171





For unlimited access to all of our preachings, conferences, and music, visit: kingjesus.tv





Help us spread the gospel: http://bit.ly/2er6y7v

Join one of our events: http://erj.life/2iUvneY

Watch our Sunday Services Live: http://bit.ly/2eSdxK7





For more information visit our webpage: http://erj.life/2dnWWNL

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive updates: http://erj.life/2kyLqBN





Social Media

Facebook: http://erj.life/2AF4Eu8

Instagram: http://erj.life/2z23bS4

Twitter: http://erj.life/2iUfi90

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@apostolgm?lang=en





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sq2W911Rq44