God Always Speaks in Parables (Mark of the Beast #3)
Glenn Hall
Published Yesterday |

Why does the Scripture expressly state that Jesus always spoke to his disciples and to all those who heard him "in parables?" Do parables make his religious teaching easier to understand as many Christian teachers say? Or do they really obscure Christ's words so that you can't even understand what he meant?

Prophetic Bible teaching by Glenn Hall

