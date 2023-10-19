Create New Account
The Left Has A Terrorism Problem
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

The squad just recited debunked terrorist propaganda — and incited an insurrection in the Capitol building.

This is Operation Take Down America.

We are so infiltrated with bad actors.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339449514112

