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I heard Orders on the Radio, to Kill People. - I was Given a Command to Waste Them. 'Civilians'. - 061222
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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110 views • June 12, 2022

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation established the identity of two more commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who participated in the killings of the civilian population of Donbass. Three criminal cases have been opened.


◾️The defendants in the case were Lieutenant Oleg Tkachenko, chief of staff, first deputy commander of the 30th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nikolai Perestupnyak, as well as other servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


◾️"I heard the command "to the expense", that is, to kill civilians"


◾️"I heard orders to kill people on the radio"


◾️“A man came out along this path, who was collecting water. They said that there was no water there, after which they decided to let him “waste”. That is, they shot him.”


◾️“Two men of about 30 years old were walking. Lieutenant Tkachenko told me to put them “on account”. I said that I would not do this. They began to scold me for not following orders”.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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