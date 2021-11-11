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CHP Talks: Dr. Erwin Lutzer, Author of We Will Not Be Silenced
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7 views • November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021: Rod Taylor speaks with Dr. Erwin Lutzer about two of his many books, including his recent, We Will Not Be Silenced and his 2016 work, When a Nation Forgets God: 7 Lessons We Must Learn From Nazi Germany. Dr. Lutzer spells out the urgent need for pastors and all Christians to speak up about the attacks on our faith and culture. Access Dr. Lutzer’s books and sermons at: https://www.moodymedia.org Learn more about Dr. Erwin Lutzer at: https://www.moodymedia.org/authors/authors/erwin-lutzer/
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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