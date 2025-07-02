BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Menopause Without Medicine by Linda Ojeda
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
85 views • 1 day ago

In "Menopause Without Medicine," Linda Ojeda challenges the societal and medical misconceptions surrounding menopause, advocating for a more empowering and holistic understanding of this natural life transition. She criticizes the historical portrayal of menopause as a disease or a negative event, urging women to embrace it as a milestone of personal growth and empowerment. Ojeda emphasizes the importance of redefining femininity and beauty beyond reproductive years, encouraging women to be their own role models and to challenge stereotypes. The book explores the hormonal changes during menopause, such as decreased estrogen and progesterone and their associated symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings, while noting that experiences vary widely among women. Ojeda highlights the influence of lifestyle choices, such as regular exercise and a healthy diet, on menopausal symptoms and discusses the psychological aspects of menopause, including the impact of a woman's self-perception on her experience. Ultimately, she views menopause as a time of renewal and liberation, urging women to take charge of their well-being and to celebrate the wisdom and freedom that come with this new phase of life.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

