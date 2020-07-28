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Nigerian Doctor Stella Immanuel challenge Dr Anthony Fauci ( Hydroxychloroquine Urine test )
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79 views • July 28, 2020
A doctor and as well a Pastor, Stella Immanuel who has reported to have cured multiple CooVviiDd patients with Hydroxychloroquine is now challenging Dr Fauci to do a urine test. In this video she claims that Many senators and doctors are taking Hydroxychloroquine secretly because they knew its a cure against CooVviiDd but they refused to share the good news to the public which led to the death of many Americans during the pandemic.
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