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Trump Supporters Viciously Attacked On Campus Ignored By Mainstream News - War Room Full Show
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18 views • February 19, 2020
President Trump hints that he is going to be going after the deep state, insinuating he will sue them all. Lawyer Tyler Nixon breaks down. Kaitlin Bennett and Joel Patrick join the show to discuss the hatred and violence they experienced at Ohio University. Owen explains the source for this violence and the frustration of why it isn't rooted out. Aubrey Huff joins the show to discuss the San Francisco Giants banning him from taking part in the 2010 World Series Reunion. Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo now at 50% off!"
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