Wenn wir ein Volk sind (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

So könnte.., nein, MÜSSTE Aufklärung aussehen.Draußen, überall müsste es zu sehen sein.
Denn der Großteil hat keine Ahnung, sei es unwissentlich oder bewusst, weil sie lieber in ihrer Lügenwelt leben.
Besucht unsere anderen Kanäle, besonders Odysee:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
The Last Ninja - Main Theme for Classical Guitar (Arrangement)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.