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Timing of the Fall of America
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109 views • March 25, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 03-24-2022
Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of when America will fall according to Bible Prophecy. He doesn't give an exact calendar date, it's more so a time within the seven year tribulation.
0:00 Timing of the Fall of America
02:09 When will America Fall?
03:31 Firstfruits
07:08 Pentecost
09:37 Feast of Trumpets
11:02 Atonement
12:06 Tabernacles
12:50 Mark of the Beast
17:00 When America will Fall
22:54 The Three Angels
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kq4I9aIT7nb6/
Today Pastor Stan gives us an overview of when America will fall according to Bible Prophecy. He doesn't give an exact calendar date, it's more so a time within the seven year tribulation.
0:00 Timing of the Fall of America
02:09 When will America Fall?
03:31 Firstfruits
07:08 Pentecost
09:37 Feast of Trumpets
11:02 Atonement
12:06 Tabernacles
12:50 Mark of the Beast
17:00 When America will Fall
22:54 The Three Angels
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kq4I9aIT7nb6/
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