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Julius Ruechel - CAN WE BREAK THE SPELL?
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120 views • September 03, 2021
Discover what Julius Ruechel, author of The Emperor Has No Clothes and several eye-opening articles, has to say about “Can We Break The Spell?"
Julius Ruechel: https://www.juliusruechel.com/
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Julius Ruechel: https://www.juliusruechel.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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