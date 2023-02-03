Abide In Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 1 2023

The
Passage Starts Off with the Last of the Seven "I Am" Statements From
Christ Saying He Is the True Vine, Which Brings on Comparisons of Jesus
and Moses and Also of the First and Last Adam. Overview of the Meaning
of John Chapter 15 and the Book of First John: Both Written for
Christians Dealing with Fellowship in Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.