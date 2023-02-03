Abide In Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 1 2023

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The
Passage Starts Off with the Last of the Seven "I Am" Statements From
Christ Saying He Is the True Vine, Which Brings on Comparisons of Jesus
and Moses and Also of the First and Last Adam. Overview of the Meaning
of John Chapter 15 and the Book of First John: Both Written for
Christians Dealing with Fellowship in Christ.