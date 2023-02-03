Create New Account
Abide In Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 1 2023
Published 15 days ago |

The Passage Starts Off with the Last of the Seven "I Am" Statements From Christ Saying He Is the True Vine, Which Brings on Comparisons of Jesus and Moses and Also of the First and Last Adam. Overview of the Meaning of John Chapter 15 and the Book of First John: Both Written for Christians Dealing with Fellowship in Christ.

jesusbible studypodcastend times

