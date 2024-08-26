🚨🇷🇺 BREAKING 🇷🇺🚨 SUICIDE DRONE CRASHES INTO RUSSIAN SKYSCRAPER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mario Nawfal - 🚨🇷🇺BREAKING: Suicide Drone Crashes into Russian City's Residential Skyscraper
A drone has struck the 38-story Volga Sky residential complex in Saratov, Russia, injuring at least two people. Several apartments were damaged, and emergency services are on the scene.
Footage shows the moment of impact.
Sources: @RawsGlobal
Source: https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1827916958290804876
Thumbnail: https://www.albawaba.com/node/russias-911-ukrainian-drone-hits-high-1582834
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/watch-footage-shows-drone-crashing-into-residential-skyscraper-in-russias-saratov/ar-AA1pqtVo
https://canadafreepress.com/article/suicide-drone-crashes-into-russian-citys-residential-skyscraper
https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/russia-drone-crashes-into-38-storey-building-volga-skyvolga-sky-in-saratov-dramatic-video-surfaces-ukraine-2024-08-26-948724