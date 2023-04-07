Self-Assembling NANO “Worms” FOOD, Blood & the UN-Vaxxed! Is it Being Sprayed In The Air?

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





Apr 6, 2023





Special guests Dr Ana Mihalcea and Dr Sherwood join the show tonight to Sofias how Trump indictment is affecting all Americans, the Nashville shooting, and new data proving that mRNA self-assembling “Nano” structures resembling worms are being found in our food supply, meats, blood, and even UN-vaccinated people!





Dr. Ana Mihalcea Substack: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com





Dr. Mark Sherwood: http://sherwood.tv





