Israel hits Gaza in response to rocket fire

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RT
The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange took place hours after US President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
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