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60 Minutes Australia: Satan's Children... (1989)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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355 views • February 17, 2021
Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Viewer discretion is advised. Story first aired in 1989.
Teresa's escape from brutal 'satanic cult' and bizarre rituals (1989) |

Ian Leslie describes this as 'the most painful and disturbing story' he's had to report in 27 years of journalism. It's the horrifying account of a British girl who was trapped for 12 years in a brutal satanic cult, run by her grandmother. Teresa, now 15, went to live with her grandmother when she was two. She tells Leslie of the bizarre rituals and the systematic sexual abuse which became part of her everyday life.

For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.

#60MinutesAustralia

60 Minutes Australia - 2.94M subscribers
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J?
Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | Witchcraft in the UK (1989)
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
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Satanic cults
Scotty Mar10
3 hours ago
971,313 views • Aug 4, 2020
https://youtu.be/c2ioRBNriG8
Keywords
freedomsatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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