Exorcism reveals abortion key to Mexican cartel killings

Every year the abortion industry preys on the fear of countless women, urging them to end the lives of their innocent children for their career, education, or social status — all while sustaining a multi-billion-dollar business. Viewers will listen to Patricia illustrate her story of post-abortion grief — and the healing she received in a redemptive encounter with God through the love of a complete stranger. Building the culture of life is the lasting legacy of LifeSite’s mission — even in the face of seemingly insurmountable damage done by the abortion industry. Millions of women have been tricked, manipulated, and pressured by the abortion industry each year, making LifeSite’s interview with Patricia Sandoval timely and critical in understanding the lives at stake in the pro-life and pro-family movement.

