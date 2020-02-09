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Pelosi's Office Fails To Get Trump Video Deleted On Facebook, Twitter
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82 views • February 09, 2020
By Unnikrishnan Nair Twitter @unnikrishnan
02/07/20 AT 6:50 PM
Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the text of President Trump's State Of The Union speech Tuesday was one of the enduring moments of American politics. But then Trump -- among the world's best social media practitioners -- struck back, posting an edited video of the act on Twitter.
Source: https://www.ibtimes.com/pelosis-office-fails-get-trump-video-deleted-facebook-twitter-2918060
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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02/07/20 AT 6:50 PM
Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the text of President Trump's State Of The Union speech Tuesday was one of the enduring moments of American politics. But then Trump -- among the world's best social media practitioners -- struck back, posting an edited video of the act on Twitter.
Source: https://www.ibtimes.com/pelosis-office-fails-get-trump-video-deleted-facebook-twitter-2918060
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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