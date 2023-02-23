This Is Why We Must Destroy Both Establishment Parties In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, talks about our campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, forming an exploratory committee for U.S. President in 2024, and how we plan to continue growing our bottoms up movement for Truth Freedom Health® to destroy the Establishment.
