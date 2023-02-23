Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is Why We Must Destroy Both Establishment Parties
26 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published 19 hours ago |

This Is Why We Must Destroy Both Establishment Parties In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, talks about our campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, forming an exploratory committee for U.S. President in 2024, and how we plan to continue growing our bottoms up movement for Truth Freedom Health® to destroy the Establishment.

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket