IMAGINE BEING FORCED TO TAKE TWO SHOTS OF THE DEATH JAB 💉☠️ ONLY TO HEAR IT DOESN'T WORK❗

Imagine being forced to get two doses of the vaccine to keep your job and then hearing the CEO of Pfizer just a few months later say that two doses of the vaccine offers no protection.





That's evil stuff right there.





Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/2078812345573470376





THE PLANDEMIC





"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."





~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich





https://x.com/AusarCushite/status/2079213251213025514





https://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/St%C3%A9phane%20Bancel%20Written%20Testimony.pdf