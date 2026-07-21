IMAGINE BEING FORCED TO TAKE TWO SHOTS OF THE DEATH JAB 💉☠️ ONLY TO HEAR IT DOESN'T WORK❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine being forced to get two doses of the vaccine to keep your job and then hearing the CEO of Pfizer just a few months later say that two doses of the vaccine offers no protection.
That's evil stuff right there.
Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/2078812345573470376
THE PLANDEMIC
"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."
~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
https://x.com/AusarCushite/status/2079213251213025514
https://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/St%C3%A9phane%20Bancel%20Written%20Testimony.pdf