BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IMAGINE BEING FORCED TO TAKE TWO SHOTS OF THE DEATH JAB 💉☠️ ONLY TO HEAR IT DOESN'T WORK❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
733 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
209 views • Yesterday

Imagine being forced to get two doses of the vaccine to keep your job and then hearing the CEO of Pfizer just a few months later say that two doses of the vaccine offers no protection.


That's evil stuff right there.


Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/2078812345573470376


THE PLANDEMIC


"The VACCINE was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the VACCINE. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense."


~Dr. Reiner Fuellmich


https://x.com/AusarCushite/status/2079213251213025514


https://www.help.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/St%C3%A9phane%20Bancel%20Written%20Testimony.pdf

Keywords
pfizercovidiocracyalbert bourlatatertot joseph robinette bidendangerous and ineffective
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results

The creatine stack revolution: Why pairing this supplement with others unlocks better results

Willow Tohi
Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations

Exercise and Blood Glucose: Key Findings and Recommendations

Morgan S. Verity
The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley&#8217;s potent secret

The humble garnish that fights cancer: New science reveals parsley’s potent secret

Ava Grace
Strength Training: The Natural Path to Female Empowerment Beyond Big Pharma

Strength Training: The Natural Path to Female Empowerment Beyond Big Pharma

Petra Stone
Gut Bacterium Akkermansia Tied to Reduced Weight Regain in Small Trial

Gut Bacterium Akkermansia Tied to Reduced Weight Regain in Small Trial

Coco Somers
Moderna Launches mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial; Experts Cite Safety Concerns

Moderna Launches mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial; Experts Cite Safety Concerns

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy