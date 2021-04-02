Update 2-4-21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
choose to. Keep in mind opinions aren't accepted truth, that's why it's a theory. Conspiracy is just a word people like to use so other people stay away.