The incredible true story of the Romanian Hall of Records!

In 2003 one of the greatest discovery's ever made happened in the Bucegi Mountains of Romania. Immediately upon the discovery an attempt was made to suppress it by the forces of darkness and the American Government. A plan had already been underway to try and reveal the secret discovery to the rest of the world. From a first hand account the story was written and shared in Romania and finally translated to English and shared in America. I now will tell you this story; of the Romanian Hall of records!