The incredible true story of the Romanian Hall of Records!
The Unleashing
Published 2 months ago |

In 2003 one of the greatest discovery's ever made happened in the Bucegi Mountains of Romania. Immediately upon the discovery an attempt was made to suppress it by the forces of darkness and the American Government. A plan had already been underway to try and reveal the secret discovery to the rest of the world. From a first hand account the story was written and shared in Romania and finally translated to English and shared in America. I now will tell you this story; of the Romanian Hall of records!

Keywords
jesushollow earthhall of recordssecret chambersthe unleashingbucegi mountainsromainian sphinxagartha entrancesphil shniederface on marsromainian hall of records

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
