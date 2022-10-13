Economic Changes and Collapse

The evil cultic cabal, through the think tanks and agencies of The Conglomerate Empire, has developed numerous weapons for their “war on humanity”. They have utilized economic changes, soon a financial collapse, and mass mind control methods, as well as other modalities and hidden technologies to depopulate the planet and control the survivors.
We need a process of betterment: awareness, healing and cooperation to stop evil from dominating the world and restore freedom and goodness. (Program Notes).
