RT News - May 16 2026 2PM GMT

May 16, 2026

rt.com









Six people, including three paramedics, are killed in an Israeli attack on Lebanon. It comes as Washington says the two countries have agreed to a 45-day ceasefire extension, but the IDF continues to strike. Amid the fragile truce with Tehran time appears to be running out, as Donald Trump says he’s prepared to unleash his Department of war once again, and quote - finish the job in Iran. Russia’s top diplomat takes a swipe at the French President for accusing Moscow of being a coloniser. Reminding those in Paris that colonialism is ingrained in their own DNA.





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