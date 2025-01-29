BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sonic Fire Extinguishers Transform Sound into Safety
Exposing The Agenda
Exposing The Agenda
358 views • 3 months ago

In this informative video, you will see how sonic fire extinguishers use sound to put out fires. Very much needed when water is not an option, Sonic Fire Extinguishers can harness the power of sound to extinguish fire. It works by emitting low-frequency bass sounds, which disrupt the combustion process and separate the fuel from the oxygen, effectively extinguishing the flames without the need for water or chemicals. As of Year 2025, this technology is still in development but has shown promise in certain applications where traditional fire suppression methods may not be ideal.

