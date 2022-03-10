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Arcturus Ghost Ghillie Suit Full Description
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41 views • March 10, 2022
BE SILENT. BE DEADLY. BE A GHOST.
See how the legendary Ghost Ghillie Suit by Arcturus has made a name for itself by providing elite military operators, hunters, law enforcement personnel, paintballers, and airsoft players with an advanced 3D camouflage suit unparalleled in the industry.
With over 6 pounds of mold-resistant synthetic thread, a fine-tuned 7-color blend and double stitching throughout, it's no wonder this suit is requested by name from special operations teams across the world.
Features include:
Double Stitched Threads
Adjustable Drawstrings
Ultra Lightweight, Breathable Double Mesh Shell
Fire Retardant
Non-Allergenic
Camouflage Carrying Bag
Available now at: https://arcturusgear.com/collections/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Arcturus Camo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF9r70ggTtv_sv5rec-w0-g
See how the legendary Ghost Ghillie Suit by Arcturus has made a name for itself by providing elite military operators, hunters, law enforcement personnel, paintballers, and airsoft players with an advanced 3D camouflage suit unparalleled in the industry.
With over 6 pounds of mold-resistant synthetic thread, a fine-tuned 7-color blend and double stitching throughout, it's no wonder this suit is requested by name from special operations teams across the world.
Features include:
Double Stitched Threads
Adjustable Drawstrings
Ultra Lightweight, Breathable Double Mesh Shell
Fire Retardant
Non-Allergenic
Camouflage Carrying Bag
Available now at: https://arcturusgear.com/collections/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Arcturus Camo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF9r70ggTtv_sv5rec-w0-g
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