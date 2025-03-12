BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enrolling Kids in El Salvador's Public Schools: Our Experience
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
14 views • 1 month ago

Join us as we navigate the streets of San Salvador and delve into the process of enrolling children into public schools in El Salvador. We'll share our firsthand experience with the necessary government procedures, including the challenges of language barriers during entrance exams to be conducted in Spanish. Discover how having apostilled report cards from Canada can simplify the enrollment process. Additionally, we'll provide insights on how to receive letter mail in El Salvador, offering practical tips for newcomers. This video is a valuable resource for families considering relocation to El Salvador, providing essential information to ease your transition.

Keywords
el salvadoreducation systemsan salvadorgovernment bureaucracyexpat lifemoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorfamily relocationrelocation tipspublic school enrollmentexpat familyapostilled documentscanadian report cardsentrance examsspanish languagereceiving mailinternational moveschool admission processmail services
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:024 Road Construction

01:06Arriving at the ministry of education

03:26Stan explaining what I was told

04:14Stan explaining the same think in Spanish to “the guy”

04:34The outcome

05:05Autistic kids say the darnest things

05:29Next step

08:34Next office

08:57What we learned

11:52Autistic kids in the El Salvador school system

12:54Pollo Campero lunch

14:48Fun stories while driving with Stan

17:44Correos El Salvador

19:37How do you get mail in El Salvador?

20:29Driving back home

24:43You’ve got mail!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy