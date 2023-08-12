How bad is non-ionizing non-native man-made EMF? - Joe Rogan & RFK

Pirate Pete
August 12, 2023
Note: I am not a fan of either of these two characters but the info is important. I used to watch Joe right until he did a flip flopped on the moon landing hoax, he then said the moon landings were real. Which is a LIE. RFK promotes "safe" vaccines WHICH DO NOT EXIST! and he has always been pro vaccine (his own words). EMF effects folks in different ways, I am highly sensitive to EMFs, I am able to feel it, it causes tinnitus in me too (ringing in the ears). I got rid of WiFi in our home almost a decade ago when I learned how bad it was for me and my families health (including pets). I hard wired all devices instead.
mirrored from Rumble
alexlunaviewer channel
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6LsSV8nEQlr/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.