Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How bad is non-ionizing non-native man-made EMF? - Joe Rogan & RFK
channel image
High Hopes
2702 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
70 views
Published Yesterday

Pirate Pete


August 12, 2023


Note: I am not a fan of either of these two characters but the info is important. I used to watch Joe right until he did a flip flopped on the moon landing hoax, he then said the moon landings were real. Which is a LIE. RFK promotes "safe" vaccines WHICH DO NOT EXIST! and he has always been pro vaccine (his own words). EMF effects folks in different ways, I am highly sensitive to EMFs, I am able to feel it, it causes tinnitus in me too (ringing in the ears). I got rid of WiFi in our home almost a decade ago when I learned how bad it was for me and my families health (including pets). I hard wired all devices instead.

mirrored from Rumble

alexlunaviewer channel


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6LsSV8nEQlr/

Keywords
wirelessjoe roganrfkbadrobert f kennedy jrnon-ionizingpirate peteman-made emfnon-native

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket