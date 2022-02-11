PART 2 DR. SYED HAIDER:THROWING THE GLOBALIST NARRATIVE OUT THE WINDOW!

Since we last had Dr. Haider on our program, he's run the gambit of all your favorite online media programs! When he was in-studio at Infowars with Alex Jones, Jones was blown away- saying that he felt like Dr. Haider was literally inside of his head and that Alex was inside of Dr. Haider's- that's how much he felt they were cut from the same cloth of truth! Our conversation with Dr. Haider hit SO many topics from the false covid narrative, transgender issues, family, morality, God, MRNA vaccine dangers, early treatment, covid treatments, the agenda to purposefully breakdown society and so much more. You won't find a doctor out there who is more red-pilled than Dr. Haider- you don't want to miss this incredible conversation! Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/dr-syed-haider-early-treatment-works-plus-live-q-a/