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Abdul-Malik al-Houthi quotes Trump's own words about Saudi Arabia back at Riyadh & reminds them that the Zionist plan for Greater Israel targets the entire region - clip 2 of 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"He milks it until the udder runs dry, then slaughters it. That is how he expressed it — but in English."

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi quotes Trump's own words about Saudi Arabia back at Riyadh and reminds them that the Zionist plan for Greater Israel targets the entire region. 

Adding more text from him, on the next 2 videos of a total of 4:

- The Americans & Israelis are trying to implicate others in their aggression against the Islamic Republic to serve a dangerous plan against humanity.

- The enemies are trying to implicate European countries, even Australia & China in general, and attempt to drag them into their unjust position.

- It's very regrettable that some countries or regimes in this region are involved in serving the Americans and Israelis.

- Some countries are using their money & media to serve their aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

- All the blame & protests are directed at the Islamic Republic when it exercises its legitimate right to respond to the American & Israeli targets.

- Those who blame the Islamic Republic are the ones who wanted the Iranian people to surrender & remain shackled so Americans could target them without a response.

- There is no justification or excuse for those who support the Americans with money, weapons, bases, political positions, & media.

- The involvement of regimes in our region against the aggression on Iran harms their own people and the entire region.

- The Americans have turned Arab countries into war zones, & their main function is to protect their bases and bear the burden of that.

- We must be aware of the reality of what is happening, that it is an American-Israeli attack to implement the Zionist plan targeting this entire region.

- It is a human, moral, religious, & national responsibility for our nation to unite & take a single stance against the American-Israeli aggression.

- As part of the targeting of our nation, the enemy continues to target the Palestinian people & torment them in the Gaza Strip & West Bank.

- Despite oppression of the Lebanese people & the continuous aggression against them, the blame is directed at Hezbollah by most regimes & the Lebanese govt.

- The traitorous Lebanese Foreign Minister does not work for his country, but for his political faction that is loyal to Israel, which has a terrible history of collaboration.

- The great steadfastness of the Iranian people, their cohesion, and their constant presence in the squares have disappointed the enemies.

- The official Iranian position & the great heroic jihadi stance are encouraging the state of resistance & cooperation among the sons of the nation.

- The high & great effectiveness of the Iranian position is a motivating & encouraging factor for the sons of the nation to resist, stand firm, & hope for victory from God.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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